modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

TP Mazembe to pay Liberty Professionals US$ 12,249 over Kissi Boateng transfer

GSN
11 minutes ago | Sports News

FIFA's Disciplinary Committee has ordered giants TP Mazembe to pay US$ 12,249 to two Ghanaian clubs Liberty Professionals and Saint Stars as solidarity funds over the transfer Richard Kissi Boateng or face points deduction.

Ghana Premier League side Liberty are entitled to pocket US$ 9,000 and US$ 3,249 to the lower division side Saint Stars.

In January last year, the Dispute Resolution Chamber of FIFA ordered the Congolese giants to pay the fee but they failed to comply.

Last month, Mazembe were fined 1,000 Swiss Francs for refusing to pay the fee.

Boateng was transferred from Berekum Chelsea in 2013 to the Lubumbashi-based side.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Auditor-General begins processes to retrieve ‘looted’ state cash

1 hour ago

Speaker, Mensah Bonsu blocking Akufo-Addo’s corruption fight – Amidu

1 hour ago

quot-img-1Nobody can spoil a good man

By: Gershon Ashie Nikoi quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37324.3776
Euro5.16625.1698
Pound Sterling5.78625.7938
Swiss Franc4.53184.5342
Canadian Dollar3.50273.5061
S/African Rand0.32990.3302
Australian Dollar3.49373.4994
body-container-line