TOP STORIES
Nobody can spoil a good manBy: Gershon Ashie Nikoi
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
TP Mazembe to pay Liberty Professionals US$ 12,249 over Kissi Boateng transfer
FIFA's Disciplinary Committee has ordered giants TP Mazembe to pay US$ 12,249 to two Ghanaian clubs Liberty Professionals and Saint Stars as solidarity funds over the transfer Richard Kissi Boateng or face points deduction.
Ghana Premier League side Liberty are entitled to pocket US$ 9,000 and US$ 3,249 to the lower division side Saint Stars.
In January last year, the Dispute Resolution Chamber of FIFA ordered the Congolese giants to pay the fee but they failed to comply.
Last month, Mazembe were fined 1,000 Swiss Francs for refusing to pay the fee.
Boateng was transferred from Berekum Chelsea in 2013 to the Lubumbashi-based side.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News