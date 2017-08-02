modernghana logo

Ernestina Abambila Pens First Professional Contract With FC Minsk

Sammy Heywood Okine
7 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghanaian international female footballer, Ernestina Abambila has signed her first ever professional career contract with Belarusian Premier League side FC Minsk.

The youngster joins the Club after playing just a year out of his 2-year deal with Youngstown State in the United States of America where she was schooling.

FC Minsk is a professional football club based in Minsk, Belarus. They play in the Belarusian Premier League, the highest division in Belarusian football. Their colours are red and navy blue.

The deal, according to sources close to the player say its a one year deal with the option to renew if she improves and performs as expected during the duration.

The player took to her twitter page to announce deal, and expressed her joy at the signing of her first career professional contract.

“Delighted To Have Signed My First Professional Contract With @wfc_minsk New Home And New Challenge, Can’t Wait To Get Going

— Ernestina Abambila (@EAbambila) August 1, 2017

Ernestina Abambila started her first FIFA debut at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup hosted by Costa Rica in 2014. Her first debut game was against Korea DRP that ended 2:0 in favor of Ghana.

