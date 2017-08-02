TOP STORIES
Clifford Aboagye shines in Mexico Top Flight League
Ghana youngster Clifford Aboagye has exploded to the world's attention after an unrivalled performance for Mexican top-flight side Atlas FC which has not lost out on the global lenses.
Just 22, Aboagye came on loan from Spanish side Granada and has since looked as if he has always been part of the furniture at the Central American giants.
The former Ghana Under-20 star has scored full marks since the start of the 2017 Liga MX Apertura as he continues to gain inches in the Mexican media.
The industry and technical gifts which the Ghanaian brings to the Atlas midfield are a clear factor in the side sitting at the top of the table with maximum points from two games.
The midfielder, who joined the Rojinegros with a low profile, became the poster boy for the top-flight side after less than a month.
The glowing scouting reports on the Ghanaian star has been phenomenal as he has become the benchmark midfield player for his near perfect effectiveness in attack and defensive control.
Aboagye has been rated as the best passer of the ball in the entire MX League with a remarkable 94 percent passing accuracy.
The statistics makes for exciting and interesting reading as he chalked 50 passing accuracy in 51 attempts against Lions FC in the MX League opener.
He also trapped 30 passes successfully in 34 attempts in his second game against Puma UNAM over the weekend -to highlight an 88% accuracy.
In addition, when the Ghanaian decides to take on a defender in a one-on-one situation, he has never lost the ball - to underline his immense quality at the heart of the park, winning four dribbles he has tried against rivals.
The midfield supremo is the most hand-wielding versatile midfielder in the Atlas set-up as he boasts of speed, skill and close control.
The locals have been seduced by the blend of football IQ and athletic skill delivered by the youngster - a clear demonstration that he is a player with the global game at his feet.
The pocket-size midfielder featured 13 times for Atlas last season, notching 869 minutes, scoring three goals and completing 85% passes with 11 successful dribbles.
The star playmaker may be diminutive in stature but Aboagye has a big talent and also a sizeable heart after scoring once and providing one assist for the MX League leaders this season.
The African has adjusted to life in Guadalajara, becoming the biggest surprise in Liga MX since his loan switch from Granada.
The most important asset of the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup bronze Ball award winner is his ability to drive the ball forward, thanks to his dribbling skills, close control and agility while weaving between the defenders.
When closing in on the final third, the youngster is capable of wrapping things up, either with his ability to deliver to killer pass, or thanks to his remarkable shooting skills.
