GBA seeks God’s guidance and direction at Action Chapel International
The President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Peter Zwennes led a high delegation of his newly elected and appointed executives to the charismatic Action Chapel International at Spintex in Accra on Sunday.
Henry Manly Spain, Vice President of the GBA who is a staunch member of the Action Chapel invited his board members and other appointees to worship with him and receive God’s blessing.
He told the church, the GBA has come for prayers to find positive directions and opportunities to yield the nation more world champions and improved organization of local promotions.
Rt. Rev. Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams who preached the sermon on Sunday appreciated the initiative and commended the leadership of the GBA in seeking Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit’s direction to move Ghana Boxing to a better future.
Peter Zwennes observed that it is important to come together very often as stakeholders in the promotion and development of boxing in Ghana.
Some of the guests of the Action Chapel were Naa Darkua Dodoo, PRO; Laud Acquaye, Treasurer; Sammy Heywood Okine, Dep PRO; Carl Lokko, executive member; Alhaji Mohammed Amin Lamptey, Ring Announcer; Sammy Ashie of the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GHABSU) and Dr. Quaye.
Others were Rabon Dodoo, former board member, now appointed; Prince Dornu-Leiku, member of the Media Committee, Patrick Johnson, General Secretary; Oblietei Commey, former Commonwealth champion and Nii Darko Dodoo Rickets, a trainer.
They were treated to a buffet launch at the Seasons Restaurant in the premise of the church by the Vice President who expressed optimism that Ghana Boxing can become better.
The GBA board and executives were formerly inaugurated at the media center of the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.
