modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Turkish side Bursaspor back for Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News


Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi has re-emerged on the radar of  Turkish Super Lig side Bursaspor.

Twumasi, who plays for Kazakh side Astana, is one of the hottest Ghanaian commodity in Europe.

Bursaspor are reported to have upped their bid for the striker after Astana rejected an initial offer  for the hugely talented striker.

He will become the second Ghanaian to join the side after midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu completed a one-year loan move to the side on Tuesday.

It's unclear if the Ghanaian will be swayed by the mouth-watering offer to sign for the Turkish side at the expense of Champions League football.

The Ghanaian, valued at â‚¬1.2 million, has scored four goals so in far in the Champions League qualifying stage.

His contract runs out until June 2019.
Patrick Twumasi

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Auditor-General begins processes to retrieve ‘looted’ state cash

1 hour ago

Speaker, Mensah Bonsu blocking Akufo-Addo’s corruption fight – Amidu

1 hour ago

quot-img-1My problem is that I have no problem

By: Bismark Omari Somua quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37324.3776
Euro5.16625.1698
Pound Sterling5.78625.7938
Swiss Franc4.53184.5342
Canadian Dollar3.50273.5061
S/African Rand0.32990.3302
Australian Dollar3.49373.4994
body-container-line