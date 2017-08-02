TOP STORIES
Turkish side Bursaspor back for Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi
Ghanaian striker Patrick Twumasi has re-emerged on the radar of Turkish Super Lig side Bursaspor.
Twumasi, who plays for Kazakh side Astana, is one of the hottest Ghanaian commodity in Europe.
Bursaspor are reported to have upped their bid for the striker after Astana rejected an initial offer for the hugely talented striker.
He will become the second Ghanaian to join the side after midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu completed a one-year loan move to the side on Tuesday.
It's unclear if the Ghanaian will be swayed by the mouth-watering offer to sign for the Turkish side at the expense of Champions League football.
The Ghanaian, valued at â‚¬1.2 million, has scored four goals so in far in the Champions League qualifying stage.
His contract runs out until June 2019.
