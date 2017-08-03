TOP STORIES
PHOTOS: Razak Abalora completes first training with Azam FC
Former WAFA shot stopper Razak Abalora completed his first training session with Tanzanian giants Azam FC on Tuesday.
The 20 year old shot stopper signed two years for the Vodacom Premier League side after an impressive spell with WAFA SC in the Ghana Premier League.
His 12 clean sheets in 22 games earned him a place in the Black Stars squad
preparing for CHAN 2018 qualifiers and WAFU Cup of Nations 2017.
