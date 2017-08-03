[PHOTO]http://cdn.modernghana.com/images/content/82201734136_img_20170802_112703.jpg[/PHOTO] Former WAFA shot stopper Razak Abalora co..."> [PHOTO]http://cdn.modernghana.com/images/content/82201734136_img_20170802_112703.jpg[/PHOTO] Former WAFA shot stopper Razak Abalora co..."> [PHOTO]http://cdn.modernghana.com/images/content/82201734136_img_20170802_112703.jpg[/PHOTO] Former WAFA shot stopper Razak Abalora co...">
PHOTOS: Razak Abalora completes first training with Azam FC

- ghanasoccernet.com
16 minutes ago | Sports News

Former WAFA shot stopper Razak Abalora completed his first training session with Tanzanian giants Azam FC on Tuesday.

The 20 year old shot stopper signed two years for the Vodacom Premier League side after an impressive spell with WAFA SC in the Ghana Premier League.

His 12 clean sheets in 22 games earned him a place in the Black Stars squad

preparing for CHAN 2018 qualifiers and WAFU Cup of Nations 2017.

