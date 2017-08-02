modernghana logo

Ex-Ghana star Sam Johnson confesses using black magic 'juju' to improve career

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News


Former Ghana international Sam Johnson has confessed using black magic 'juju' to try enhance his playing career. 

Johnson, 44, capped 45 by Ghana, enjoyed an illustrious career at Belgian giants Anderlecht as well as Turkish powerhouse FenerbahÃ§e.

But the former Ghana international has made startling revelation about he consulted witchdoctors in a bid to improve his game and break the curse of injury.

"There is Juju in football and any footballer who says otherwise is a liar. I've practiced it before," he told Happy Fm's Anopa Bosuo Sports,

"I used it to play football for a longer period but it got to a time I decided to stop because it wasn't helping like the way I anticipated but I think it did a lot for me also.

"I'm now a born again christian and won't advise any body to venture into that because football at moment has changed a lot from our time, it has evolved."

Reports that superstitious stars are paying huge sums of cash to witchdoctors in a bid to find another level in their careers is not new.

The players visit Juju men in West Africa, where they are shown how to conduct bizarre rituals that are also said to break the curse of injury.

Johnson  represented six European clubs after leaving Hearts of Oak in 1995.

