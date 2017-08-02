TOP STORIES
The cat that laughs is crazy. Man who does not laugh is below... (Le chat qui rit est un fou. - Homme qui ne rit est dessous...)By: Charles de Leusse
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
BREAKING NEWS:Club Africain terminate contract of Lawrence Lartey even before he kicks a ball
Tunisian giants Club Africain have confirmed the termination of Lawrence Lartey's contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.
The former AshGold skipper signed for the club three weeks ago and was said to have decided to move to North Africa after turning down clubs in South Africa.
But the deal looks to have been shot down even before it takes off after news broke that both parties had agreed to tear into shreds the deal.
Lartey had been training with the team for the last two weeks but held crunch talks with head coach of the team regarding the delay in payment of his agreed signing on fees.
That looks to have soiled the move as the club looked uncertain of when they would be paying the money.
The 24-year-old has played for Ghana's U-20 and the CHAN team all in the past.
By Rahman Osman
Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News