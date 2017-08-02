BREAKING NEWS:Club Africain terminate contract of Lawrence Lartey even before he kicks a ball

modernghana logo

Tunisian giants Club Africain have confirmed the termination of Lawrence Lartey's contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The former AshGold skipper signed for the club three weeks ago and was said to have decided to move to North Africa after turning down clubs in South Africa.

But the deal looks to have been shot down even before it takes off after news broke that both parties had agreed to tear into shreds the deal.

Lartey had been training with the team for the last two weeks but held crunch talks with head coach of the team regarding the delay in payment of his agreed signing on fees.

That looks to have soiled the move as the club looked uncertain of when they would be paying the money.

The 24-year-old has played for Ghana's U-20 and the CHAN team all in the past.

By Rahman Osman
