Udinese chief Gerolin: It will be strange to start season without Agyemang Badu

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Udinese sporting director Manuel Gerolin says loaned Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu will be missed at the club this season.

The Ghana international has joined Turkish top-flight side Bursaspor on a season-long loan move.

Badu is leaving the Italian Serie A side where he spent seven years.

"Badu has been with us for so many years and it will be strange not to see him anymore in the colors of the Bianconeri,'' Gerolin said on the club's website.

