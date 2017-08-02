modernghana logo

English Premier League side show interest in Ghanaian Timothy Fosu Mensah

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

English Premier League side Watford have asked to sign Manchester United's Ghanaian defender Timothy Fosu Mensah.

Fosu-Mensah has so far performed in all of the Red Devils' pre-season test matches in the United States and Oslo. Even so, the 19-year-old Dutchman remains difficult to get into the squad for the Premier League competition next season.

It remains to be seen if he would like to leave Manchester United.

