A scandal is always the child of greed.By: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
English Premier League side show interest in Ghanaian Timothy Fosu Mensah
English Premier League side Watford have asked to sign Manchester United's Ghanaian defender Timothy Fosu Mensah.
Fosu-Mensah has so far performed in all of the Red Devils' pre-season test matches in the United States and Oslo. Even so, the 19-year-old Dutchman remains difficult to get into the squad for the Premier League competition next season.
It remains to be seen if he would like to leave Manchester United.
