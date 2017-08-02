TOP STORIES
Black Stars B management chief Eddie Doku accused of 'hijacking' body a month before WAFU tourney
Black Stars B management committee chief Nii Eddie Doku is alleged to have 'hijacked' the management body, just a month before the start of the 2017 WAFU tournament in Ghana.
GHANAsoccernet.com understands there are growing disquiet among members of the committee over the development which threatens the country's resolve to win the tournament scheduled to kick start in September.
Eddie Doku, who doubles as the chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association, is alleged to be taken unilateral decisions which has angered other members of the committee.
Members of the committee are accusing the chairman of keeping them in the dark regarding issues on budgeting and direction of the team as they prepare for the WAFU tournament.
There appears a bad blood between the chairman and his deputy Kojo Yankah - who is known for his no-nonsense approach to issues as well as other members of the committee tasked with the oversight responsibility of the Black Stars B team.
The Referees Appointment Committee chief has been accused of running a 'one-man' show without recourse to other members of the committee - a situation which is brewing tension.
The Ghana FA will have to act quickly to resolve the impasse which could escalate into a media war and shift the team's focus on the ultimate glory.
Other members of the Black Stars B management committee including Western Regional FA boss Kojo Yankah, Inter Allies chief Delali Senaye, Kwame Ayew, Chief Bukari as well as Medeama's Chief Executive James Essilfie are unhappy with the modus operandi of the chairman, GHANAsoccernet.com sleuth hounding indicate.
Ghana's Black Stars team B will face The Gambia in the first round of the 2017 WAFU tournament which will be played in September in Cape Coast and Sekondi.
Ghana's tie with Gambia is one of 8 first round eliminators in the tournament with the winners progressing to the group stages.
The matches have been split into the two zones operational in the WAFU area.
