Ishemo Construction CEO Ishmail Lamptey denies blocking Kpeshie lagoon with construction of Astro turf
Sports Businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Ishemo Construction, Ishmail Lamptey has denied reports that he has constructed an AstroTurf to block the waterway of the Kpeshie Lagoon.
The Sports Business mogul has been slapped with series of accusations by some residents of La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly that the constructed of the AstroTurf has blocked the water way of the Kpeshi Lagoon.
He refuted the accusations insisting he legally acquired the land and has not in any way blocked the water way.
'I spent about $800k to put the land in shape and another $120k to construct the pitch which started in 2014. I have also donated 31 seater bus for school children of the community, who would be using the AstroTurf for free," told pressmen.
As a native of the area and a football enthusiast, the 42-year old says his love for the community and his passion for football led him to construct the AstroTurf, which is located opposite the Zenith University College in La, Accra.
The businessman said he has plans to add a Basketball and Tennis courts to the project to help develop talents in the community.
He said his motive was to help the people of the community and had no ambition of destroying the Kpeshi Lagoon as alleged by some people in the area.
''... three days ago, I heard on the air waves that I was destroying the Kpeshi Lagoon and that I have armed land guards to protect the place. But these are all false reports and I don't know why some people here want to tarnish my image."
'I never blocked the Kpeshi Lagoon and I have documents to back my claims. Some people are spreading lies and have no evidence to support what they are saying. I just don't know why they don't appreciate the good works I'm offering the community," he added.
