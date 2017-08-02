TOP STORIES
Government will fly only NPP supporters to Russia for World Cup - Sammy Awuku
Only members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be flown to Russia to support the Black Stars if the team qualifies for the 2018 World Cup, according to the National youth organizer Sammy Awuku.
For Awuku, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) did same during their eight-year term in office and they will also satisfy their supporters by flying them to Russia.
Ghana is on the brink of missing out on a third successive appearance at the global showpiece next year after a disappointing start to the qualifiers.
The Black Stars, following defeat and draw in their opening two games, are five points behind real contenders Egypt.
But Awuku is hopeful of Ghana overhauling the Pharaohs at the summit of the standings to secure qualification.
“It is time for us as party to take care of our party people. When the NDC took their supporters to South Africa for the world cup in 2010, we didn’t complain, when they took their supporters to Equatorial Guinea, we didn’t complain, when they took them to Brazil, we didn’t complain, as for Russian, it is our time, they shouldn’t complain,” Awuku stressed when addressing delegates at the NPP Regional Conference in Tamale.
“Our party people have suffered. When you give a job to an NPP person, you are giving the job to a Ghanaian so our appointees should not be afraid to give jobs to our party people because we brought the party to power and without us they would not be any government, and so it is same for us as a party and people to also make sure if it is NADMO, if it is School Feeding, if it is Youth Employment Agency that our party people needs those jobs, lets support them and get those jobs because when they gave it to their supporters they said they are Ghanaians, very good, when we give it to our own people too, they are Ghanaians and should also respect that.”
Story by Ghana/Joy Sports
