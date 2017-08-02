modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

 Kotoko Declared Fit …Face Hearts Sunday

Daily Guide
31 minutes ago | Sports News

It has come up from the camp of Asante Kotoko that the team is fit to play, except smallish midfielder Ollenu Ashitey.

The team since involving in a tragic road accident, which claimed a life (Equipment Officer) barely a month ago has been nursing various degrees of injuries.

Refreshingly, the medical department has come out to declare the team fit to face their perennial rivals Hearts of Oak this Sunday in Kumasi.

Medical team head Dr Michael Leat said in a press conference yesterday that “Every player has to be ready for every game, the most important thing is the recovery they go through after the game.

”Every player is fit to play the game on Sunday and that Ollenu Ashitey is the only player out.”

Meanwhile, fans of the Porcupine Warriors have frowned on the approved gate fee of GH¢ 100, GH¢ 50, GH¢ 20 and GH¢10 for the VVIP, VIP, Center line and the popular stands respectively for the game.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Invisible Forces Can’t Threaten us – John Boadu

23 minutes ago

Government Advised Against Monopoly In Towing Services

27 minutes ago

quot-img-1Pride is the downfall of a man.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37324.3776
Euro5.16625.1698
Pound Sterling5.78625.7938
Swiss Franc4.53184.5342
Canadian Dollar3.50273.5061
S/African Rand0.32990.3302
Australian Dollar3.49373.4994
body-container-line