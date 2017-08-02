TOP STORIES
National Sports Festival Date Announced
The Inter-Regional Schools and Colleges Sports Festival will officially be launched at the Golden Bin Hotel in Kumasi on 16th August 2017.
As part of the activities to usher in the event,the Ministry of Youth and Sports in conjunction with the National Sports Authority will on the 4th August 2017 pay a courtesy call on the King of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu ii to officially seek permission for the games to be hosted on his land.
The newly appointed director general of the NSA, Hon. Robert Sarfo Mensah in an interview with Hot 93.9FM stated:
" We have selected KNUST as our games village, the Baba Yara stadium will also be the venue to host the opening and closing ceremonies.There are teams from all the ten regions,we have selected associations which are represented in all the ten regions including athletics, badminton, Tennis, Tae kwado and so on" he added.
" We have our budget confirmed by the ministry of youth and sports for the event"he concluded.
The last edition of the national sports festival took place in 2011 when Hon Clement Kofi Humadorh was the minister for youth and sports.
This year's edition is slated for 31st August to 7th September 2017.
All the contingents have been called upon to exhibit high level of discipline to ensure the success of the competition.
