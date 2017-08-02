TOP STORIES
When the toad is now on the land, what is that of the frog?By: Ashong David
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
Parliament to resolve rift between GFA President and Vice
The alleged impasse between Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi and vice George Afriyie could end anytime soon in Parliament.
The Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports, headed by Alex Agyegum, is set to summon the two most powerful men to answer questions relating to the said bad blood.
According to a ranking member of the Select Committee on Sports, Kwabena Mensah Woyome, there are frantic efforts by the committee to let the two renowned football administrators smoke the peace pipe.
“We have not been happy with this problem and therefore the committee has agreed to invite the two individuals for an amicable settlement of their differences,” he told Uniiq Fm.
"The relationship between the two should be cordial so that it will impact positively on the running of football in the country."
The reason behind the alleged rift
Nyantakyi and Afriyie are said to be at loggerheads after the CAF 1st vice received a text message from Afriyie describing him as ‘’greedy, wicked and selfish’’.
This was after the duo engaged in a public spat in the United States when Black Stars took on Mexico and USA in international friendlies.
A source closed to the Black Stars team in America told Happy FM: ‘’Nyantakyi questioned George Afriyie on why he allowed Asamoah Gyan to pay for bills with his master card while George Afriyie also accused Kwesi Nyantakyi of keeping him in the dark over the arrangements of the friendlies Ghana played in the United States".
The alleged tension came to bare when Nyantakyi allegedly snubbed his second in command during the launch of the WAFU Nations Cup Tournament last week in Accra.
Story by Ghana/Joy Sports
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News