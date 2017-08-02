TOP STORIES
You never know what you can achieve until you tryBy: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
Nominees for NASCO player and coach of the month for July
The Premier League Board (PLB) has released nominees for the NASCO Coach and player of the month for July 2017.
Elmina Sharks duo, Coach Yaw Acheampong and star man Felix Addo, have been nominated for the monthly awards following their team's remarkable one hundred percent record in July.
Yaw Acheampong led Sharks to four victories out of four games and he has accordingly been nominated for the NASCO Coach of the Month award for July.
Other nominees for the coach of the month award are Tom Strand of Accra Great Olympics, as well as Evans Addotey of Medeama. Both Strand and Addotey led their teams to two victories, one draw and one defeat out of the four games they played in July.
For the NASCO Player of the Month award, Felix Addo of Elmina Sharks will battle it out with Accra Hearts of Oak star Thomas Abbey and Stephen Amankona of Berekum Chelsea.
The winners will be announced by Friday.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News