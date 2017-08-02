TOP STORIES
'FORTUNATE FAVOURS THE BOLD'By: G.Anderson
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
“Baba Mahama Will Be Ready On Sunday,” Dr. Michael Leat Declares
Head of the medical team of Asante Kotoko SC, Dr. Michael Leat has declared former Techiman City Football Club attacking midfielder Baba Mahama fit ahead of the outstanding Premier League game between the Porcupine Warriors and Hearts of Oak on Sunday, August 06, 2017.
“Baba Mahama will be ready on Sunday, he is fit to play,” Dr. Leat told journalists at a press briefing on Tuesday, August 01.
Dr. Leat further reiterated that the medical team will not force any player to return prematurely:
“I won’t force any player to play when he is not fit. They are okay, that is why we decided to play on Sunday.”
According to Dr. Leat, they [Kotoko medical staff] are yet to receive a medical report regarding Emmanuel Gyamfi who’s with the Black Stars B team.
“We are yet to receive the medical report from the Black Stars B medical team.”
Emmanuel Gyamfi is one of the five Asante Kotoko players in the camp of the Black Stars B team who are preparing for the Championship of African Nations [CHAN] tournament qualifier against Burkina Faso.
The other four players are; Saddick Adams, Awal Mohammed, Felix Annan, and Amos Frimpong.
www.sports24ghana.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News