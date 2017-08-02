TOP STORIES
Andre Ayew savors playing with Javier Hernandez
Ghana forward Andre Ayew is delighted to be playing with new West Ham United acquisition Javier Hernandez.
Ayew says the Mexican's international and UEFA Champions League experience will be invaluable.
He told whufc.com : 'It's good to have players to play alongside who have played for great clubs at the highest level as they know the expectations. Players who have played in the Champions League are what I like.
'When you play with players you know have played to that level, especially when you too have played there against them years before, it's good for you as a player, it's good for the club and good for the fans, especially.
'I feel he's going to bring a lot of fighting spirit, a lot of trouble for the other defence and we need to start training together to really know what he likes."
"When you watch games, it's different from when you are training and you get the feeling more to know his movements, what he likes and doesn't like and we have to adapt to him the same way he has to adapt to us."
'We will try to find the best ways for him to get goals for us."
Ayew scored for the club in their 3-3 draw against German lower-tier side Altona 93 in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.
