modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Andre Ayew savors playing with Javier Hernandez

- ghanasoccernet.com
29 minutes ago | Sports News

Ghana forward Andre Ayew is delighted to be playing with new West Ham United acquisition Javier Hernandez. 

Ayew says the Mexican's international and UEFA Champions League experience will be invaluable.

He told  whufc.com : 'It's good to have players to play alongside who have played for great clubs at the highest level as they know the expectations. Players who have played in the Champions League are what I like.

'When you play with players you know have played to that level, especially when you too have played there against them years before, it's good for you as a player, it's good for the club and good for the fans, especially.

'I feel he's going to bring a lot of fighting spirit, a lot of trouble for the other defence and we need to start training together to really know what he likes."

"When you watch games, it's different from when you are training and you get the feeling more to know his movements, what he likes and doesn't like and we have to adapt to him the same way he has to adapt to us."

'We will try to find the best ways for him to get goals for us."

Ayew scored for the club in their 3-3 draw against German lower-tier side Altona 93 in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Minority boycotts Parliament over Speaker's conduct

1 hour ago

Parliament okays stay of Gitmo two in Ghana

1 hour ago

quot-img-1The greatest pleasure in life is identifying who you are and walking with such purpose and hope.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37324.3776
Euro5.16625.1698
Pound Sterling5.78625.7938
Swiss Franc4.53184.5342
Canadian Dollar3.50273.5061
S/African Rand0.32990.3302
Australian Dollar3.49373.4994
body-container-line