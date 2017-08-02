TOP STORIES
Team Ghana hope to shine at World Athletics Championships in London
Ghana’s eight athletes who will perform at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London have promised to shine
The team comprising – high jumper Nadia Eke, sprinters Alex Owusu, Janet Amponsah, Persis William-Mensah, Emmanuel Dasor, Akua Obeng Akrofi, Gemma Acheampong and Flings Owusu Agyapong must have gained some confident upon their experience in international track and field.
Team Ghana arrived in London on Tuesday ahead of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 4-13.
The team arrived in London with no official among the contingent. But reports say, President of the Ghana Athletics Association, Francis Dodoo, is expected to join the team on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports supported team Ghana’s participation with an amount of $84,600.
