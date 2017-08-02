TOP STORIES
Hearts of Oak visit Italy Embassy in Ghana
Accra Hearts of Oak kicked off its Visitation Tour of Embassies and Corporate Organizations by paying a visit to the Italy in Ghana and Togo Embassy on Tuesday.
A contingent from the Hearts family led by Commercial Affairs Manager Kwaku Sakyi Quashie with full support from Administrative Manager Hackman Aidoo, Communications Manager Kwame Opare Addo, Board Member Alhaji Braimah Akanbi, and members of Chapter "O" were at the Italy Embassy in Accra to pay a courtesy visit to the ambassador Giovanni Favilli.
Deputy Head of Missions of the Italy Embassy in Ghana, Lorenzo Pinelli and Commercial Attache Fabrizio Bovino warmly received the Hearts team in the absence of the ambassador.
The visitation started off with a rhythmic and melodious drumming and singing from the Musical Chapter O group in the forecourt of the Embassy.
After that, the Hearts team had a successful close-door meeting with Mr. Lorenzo Pinelli before Commercial Affairs Manager Kwaku Sakyi presented an autographed Hearts shirt and football to the Ambassador.
The Phobians will play as guests to sworn rivals Asante Kotoko in a rescheduled fixture of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.
Credit: Accraheartsofoaksc
