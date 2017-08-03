TOP STORIES
I DONT SEEK POPULARITY AS A BADGE OF HONOUR,BUT SOMETIMES IT IS THE PRICE OF LEADERSHIP AND COST OF CONVICTION.By: K.OWARE - Hamburg
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1878
|5.1928
|Pound Sterling
|5.7844
|5.7916
|Swiss Franc
|4.5230
|4.5264
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4787
|3.4811
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4869
|3.4923
PHOTOS: Asante Kotoko double efforts in training to prepare for Hearts of Oak clash
Asante Kotoko are preparing feverishly for Sunday's Super Clash against Hearts of Oak in Kumasi.
Players are back to the training pitch after the fatal team bus crash three weeks ago and are working their socks off.
They have been declared fully fit for the outstanding Ghana Premier League match with the exception of Ollenu Ashitey who is yet to recover fully.
Kotoko have another another game against WAFA in Sogakope which will be played on 27 August.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News