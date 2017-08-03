modernghana logo

PHOTOS: Asante Kotoko double efforts in training to prepare for Hearts of Oak clash

ghanasoccernet.com
17 minutes ago | Sports News

Asante Kotoko are preparing feverishly for Sunday's Super Clash against Hearts of Oak in Kumasi.

Players are back to the training pitch after the fatal team bus crash three weeks ago and are working their socks off.

They have been declared fully fit for the outstanding Ghana Premier League match with the exception of Ollenu Ashitey who is yet to recover fully.

Kotoko have another another game against WAFA in Sogakope which will be played on 27 August.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

