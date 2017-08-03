TOP STORIES
PHOTOS: Ghana goalkeeper Razak Abalora begins training with new club Azam FC
Ghanaian shot stopper Razak Abalora commences training with his new club Azam FC.
Abalora,20, who completed a three-deal to the Tanzanian giants from Ghanaian Premier League title chasers WAFA late last week, has begun training with the side ahead of the upcoming season.
Below are pictures of Razak training with the team.
Abalora has had an incredible season with the Academy boys, playing 22 times and keeping 12 clean sheets.
His performances earned him a call up into the Black Stars team B.
The Ghanaian will be join compatriots Atta Agyei and Yahaya Mohammed at the club.
