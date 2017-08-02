TOP STORIES
Manchester United defender Tim Fosu-Mensah gives disguised hint of playing for Ghana
Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has given a major hint that he might play for Ghana in future insisting is connection to the West African country is 'really strong'.
The Dutch youth international, whose parents are from Ghana, has been a key target for Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah for nationality switch.
The central defender has played for the Dutch youth national team but he is still eligible to play for Ghana per FIFA rules.
The rules state that a player can switch nationality to play for another country he has ties to as long as he has not played for the senior national team of a country he has represented at junior level.
Despite dithering under previous Ghana coach Avram Grant when he was contacted by the Ghana FA, Fosu-Mensah still insists he has strong ties with the West African country demonstrating some level of desire to feature for Black Stars.
"I am just focused on developing my game and to become a better player so I can help my team," Fosu-Mensah told KwesÃ©ESPN.
"Both my parents are from Ghana. My bothers are from Ghana.
"And where I am from in Amsterdam, a lot of Ghanaians are there so the connection is really strong. So my connection very good."
Mensah is preparing ahead of the start of new season with Manchester United and believes the Red Devils now have a strong enough squad to win the Premier League title.
United have not won the title since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013, and have twice finished outside the top four, but the 19-year-old Dutch Under21 international in confident that is about to change.
"Definitely we are good enough to compete for the title this season. We have a very strong squad," he said.
Fosu-Mensah has impressed in different positions since making the first of his 12 appearances for United, but on whether he will play a bigger part this season, the youngster says his focus is more immediate.
