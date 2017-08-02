TOP STORIES
FEATURE: A passionate experience of a true football legend, Augustine Arhinful tells his story
Many footballers have taken one decision or the other in their playing career and when you get closer to them, they tell you their regrets and/or disappointments.
Some choose to speak and make lessons out of their experiences for the young ones. Other choose to grief over their regrets and do not want to talk about them at all.
On Friday, during the Football Legends Night Show in GhOne TV, former Black Stars striker Augustine Arhinful, for the first time, opened the lid on the cup carrying his most regrettable decision in his football career.
A passionate story, very sad and revealing, and very heartbreaking. What business did Arhinful get into? Did he curse his stars for getting into that business? Was he misled by someone he trusted? Or was he betrayed? Can this happen to upcoming football or it is even happening to them?
Watch the video below and listen to the true life story of Augustine Arhinful when he attempted to enter into the business world.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
