World Athletics Championship: $84,990 released for 9 Ghanaian Athletes

Joy Sports
31 minutes ago | Sports News

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has released an amount of $84,990 for the nine Ghanaian athletes set to represent the nation at the 2017 World Athletics Championship in London.

Ghana will be represented by 4 individuals and 5 members for the Relay team in World Athletics Championship in London form 4th to 13th August 2017.

Janet Amponsah -- 200m/100m (opted for the 200m), Emmanuel Dasor (400m ), Alex Amankwa (800m), Nadia Eke (Triple Jump) will participate in individual events while the relay team will comprise of Flings Owusu-Agyapong, Gemma Acheampong, Persis William-Mensah, Akua Obeng-Akrofi and Hor Halutie who is facing visa challenges/

Unfortunately, Javelin Thrower, John Ampomah is out of the competition due to injury.

Break Down of the funding from the Ministry:
Total budget presented by GAA is $84,990.
The amount covers Air Fares, Feeding, Accommodation and Per diem

The total amount given by MOYS is from the GNPC funds.

