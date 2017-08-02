TOP STORIES
Andre Ayew scores for West Ham in 3-3 draw with Altona 93
Ghana forward Andre Ayew continued his fine form in pre-season as he scored for West Ham United in their 3-3 stalemate against German lower-tier side Altona 93 on Tuesday afternoon.
Slaven Bilic's side lost the Betway Cup 3-2 on aggregate after two competitive matches against Werder Bremen last week.
The German Oberliga Hamburg league campaigners opened the scoring through Nick Brisevac in the 5th minute but West Ham swiftly replied just a minute time via youngster Toni Martinez.
Dennis Thiessen restored Altona's lead in the 39th minute. West Ham stand-in captain Winston Reid compounded the English club's woes as he received a direct red card for a clumsy challenge on Brisevac in the dying embers of the half.
Andre Ayew leveled the scoreline for the Londoners after he beats the offisde trap and blasted the ball home from 15 yards out in the 53rd minute.
Altona regained their advantage in the 58th minute via Darius Stode before an own goal by Joshua Du Preez in the 74th minute restored parity for West Ham as the match ended 3-3 apiece.
West Ham face Manchester City in their final match on Friday ahead of the trip to Manchester United in 12 days' time.
