PHOTOS: Exclusive photos of Latif Anabila on trials at Club Africain
Former New Edubiase United midfielder Latif Anabila arrived in Tunisia on Monday, 24th July 2017 to complete a move to Club Africain.
Latif, 20, is currently on trial at the Tunisian giants and expected to put pen-to-paper on a permanent deal after a successful period.
Anabila, who was named the Most Promising Player in the 2015 Ghana Premier League featured for Ghana at the 2015 All Africa Games in Brazzaville, Congo.
Below are exclusive photos pf his trial at Club Africain:
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
