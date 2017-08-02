modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

PHOTOS: Exclusive photos of Latif Anabila on trials at Club Africain

- ghanasoccernet.com
42 minutes ago | Sports News

Former New Edubiase United midfielder Latif Anabila arrived in Tunisia on Monday, 24th July 2017 to complete a move to Club Africain.

Latif, 20, is currently on trial at the Tunisian giants and expected to put pen-to-paper on a permanent deal after a successful period.

Anabila, who was named the Most Promising Player in the 2015 Ghana Premier League featured for Ghana at the 2015 All Africa Games in Brazzaville, Congo.

Below are exclusive photos pf his trial at Club Africain:

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

The life of former CJ should inspire Judiciary - President

5 hours ago

Rawlings decries poor environmental sanitation in Accra

5 hours ago

quot-img-1Be kinder than necessary for everyone you meet is fighting some kind of battle.

By: Araba Mensah quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37324.3776
Euro5.16625.1698
Pound Sterling5.78625.7938
Swiss Franc4.53184.5342
Canadian Dollar3.50273.5061
S/African Rand0.32990.3302
Australian Dollar3.49373.4994
body-container-line