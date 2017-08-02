modernghana logo

Sadio Mane and Mo Salah on scoresheet as Liverpool cruise to victory over Bayern Munich

Wires
1 hour ago | Sports News

Liverpool maintained their unbeaten preseason record with an impressive 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the Audi Cup on Tuesday.

First-half goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah staked Liverpool to a lead, before Daniel Sturridge added a third late on, though he was withdrawn almost immediately after the goal with an apparent injury.

Salah played alongside Mane for the first time since arriving from Roma for a club-record fee in June, and the duo used their blistering pace to devastating effect.

Just seven minutes in, Roberto Firmino dispossessed home debutant Corentin Tolisso inside his own half and then played in Mane, who drilled the ball beyond Sven Ulreich.

Salah made it 2-0 in the 34th minute after Mane's his clever footwork allowed Alberto Moreno to hit a cross-turned-shot that was parried by Ulreich into Salah's direction as he headed in at the back post to double.

Sturridge then made it 3-0 with an audacious 84th-minute lob over Ulreich to put Liverpool in Wednesday's tournament final, where they will take on Atletico Madrid, who rallied to defeat Napoli 2-1 in the earlier game.

