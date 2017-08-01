TOP STORIES
"What makes a bachelor not to marry is what makes a married man not to marry a second wife."By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
'We are ready to play on Sunday' - Steven Polack
Accra, Aug. 1, GNA - Steven Polack, head Coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko says his team is ready for their super clash against arch rivals Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
Speaking at a press conference at the Sports Hall, Kumasi, the former Berekum Chelsea coach said the medical team headed by Dr. Leat has confirmed that his players are fit to play against Hearts come Sunday.
According Polack, the team has trained well enough and he is hoping to get all the three points at stake.
'I have consulted the medical team and seeing the players at training am convinced we are ready to play on Sunday and I am looking forward to win against Hearts of Oak and by God's grace we will get the three points'. GNA
By Fidel Deke, GNA
