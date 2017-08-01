TOP STORIES
Fear is the enemy of change.By: Former A.G Martin Am
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
Armwrestling Train to hit Accra Academy on August 5
Accra, Aug. 1, GNA - The 2017 edition of Accra Academy's homecoming event is set to host an Armwrestling challenge for its old students as part of the annual celebrations on Saturday, August 5, at the school campus.
This fun activity, which would be held at the Interact Square of the school, will pitch Accra Academy old students against the current students to determine the undisputed strongman and the bragging rights.
The Ghana Armwrestling Federation instituted the Armwrestling Train in partnership with Communities and Institutions/Organizations for the development and promotion of the sports.
GNA
By Fidel Deke, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News