Armwrestling Train to hit Accra Academy on August 5

GNA
1 hour ago | Sports News

Accra, Aug. 1, GNA - The 2017 edition of Accra Academy's homecoming event is set to host an Armwrestling challenge for its old students as part of the annual celebrations on Saturday, August 5, at the school campus.

This fun activity, which would be held at the Interact Square of the school, will pitch Accra Academy old students against the current students to determine the undisputed strongman and the bragging rights.

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation instituted the Armwrestling Train in partnership with Communities and Institutions/Organizations for the development and promotion of the sports.

GNA

By Fidel Deke, GNA

Sports News

