Manchester United complete signing of midfielder Matic
London, Aug. 1, (GNA/dpa) - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho raided his former club Chelsea on Monday as he completed the signing of midfielder Juan Matic from the Premier League champions in a deal reportedly worth around 40 million pounds (44.7 million pounds).
The 28-year-old, who helped Chelsea win the Premier League title in two of the past three seasons, signed a three-year contract with an option of a fourth.
"Nemanja is a Manchester United player and a Jose Mourinho player," United manager Mourinho told the club's website.
"He represents everything we want in a footballer; loyalty, consistency, ambition, team player.
"I would like to thank him for his desire to join us because without that, it would be impossible to have him here. I am sure our players and supporters will love him. A big welcome to our new number 31."
Matic said the chance to work again with Mourinho was one he could not turn down.
"I have enjoyed my time at Chelsea and would like to thank the club and the fans for their support. I cannot wait to meet my new team-mates and to start training with them," he said.
"This is a very exciting time for the club and I am looking forward to playing my part in creating more history for this great club."
GNA
