Trump 'proud' to support 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

GNA
1 hour ago | Sports News

Washington (dpa) - US President Donald Trump is "proud" to support the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, according to a White House statement.

"For the first time in a generation, the Olympics is coming back to the United States, and I am proud to support LA 2028," Trump said, congratulating the bid team on a plan to "ensure LA 2028 demonstrates the best in American creativity, innovation and hospitality."

"I am confident that the Summer Games in Los Angeles will exemplify both the Olympic ideal and the American spirit, and we look forward to hosting them," he said.

"No country has won more Olympic medals or trained more Olympic and Paralympic athletes," Trump said. "America always shines brightly during the Games, and LA 2028 will be no exception."

Sports News

