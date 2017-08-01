TOP STORIES
South African giants Sundowns confirm Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah capture
South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of Ghanaian goalkeeper Razak Brimah as exclusively revealed by Ghanasoccernet.com.
Ghana's leading football news outfit, www.ghanasoccernet.com exclusively revealed early on Tuesday morning that the shot-stopper has left his Spanish club to sign for the Brazilians.
Brimah has penned a five-year contract with Downs after leaving Spanish second-tier side Cordoba as a free agent, the club have confirmed in their Twitter post.
The 30-year-old's arrival at Chloorkop poses foreign quota issues, with the African champions also sporting the likes of Ricardo Nascimento, Fares Hachi, Yannick Zakri, Leonardo Castro and Bangaly Soumahoro on their books.
Brimah, who played in the 2015 AFCON final and includes Real Betis and Tenerife as former clubs, faces competition for game-time from first choice keeper Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene and Thela Ngobeni, with fellow gloveman Wayne Sandilands recently leaving Tshwane for Soweto giants Orlando Pirates.
