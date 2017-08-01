modernghana logo

Asante Kotoko medical team head declares players fit to face Hearts of Oak on Sunday

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Asante Kotoko medical team head Dr Michael Leat has declared all but Ollenu Ashitey fit for Sunday's Super Clash against rivals Hearts of Oak in Kumasi.

It will be the first competitive match for the Porcupine Warriors after suffering a fatal car accident three weeks ago.

The club's team bus rammed into a stationary vehicle on the Nkawkaw road on their return to Kumasi after playing Inter Allies in a Accra.

Players suffered injuries and traumatized in tragic accident which claimed the life of the club's assistant kit manager.

"Every player has to be ready for every game, the most important thing is the recovery they go through after the game," Leat said at a press conference on Tuesday.

''Every player is fit to play the game on Sunday and that Ollenu Ashitey is the only player out.''

