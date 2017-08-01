TOP STORIES
Musician ‘A-Plus’ hails Sammy Adjei for investing in KVIPs
Top Ghanaian musician, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus has lauded former Black Stars and Hearts of Oak goalie Sammy Adjei for investing in KVIPs.
Top television football show, the Football Legends Night Show revealed on Friday that the former national shot stopper has invested heavily in the building and management of KVIP facilities, a revelation which became a topical issue in Ghana.
But the controversial musician who is noted for his famous political songs has lauded Sammy Adjei for taking that bold step in waste management.
'It's better than stealing or begging on the streets. He has to build more of them all over Accra .People for sh*t Charley, ' he wrote.
Many have ridiculed the former Ghana international for venturing into the waste management business but A-Plus has encouraged him to build more.
Sammy Adjei was a member of the Black Stars squad that represented Ghana in their maiden FIFA World Cup in 2006 and also a member of the Hearts of Oak side that won the 2000 Africa Champions League.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
