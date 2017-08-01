FEATURE: Should Jordan Ayew be worried about Tammy Abraham?

TOP STORIES
The Swans were struggling near the foot of the table—they were one place and two points above the relegation zone on February 1—when Jordan signed, and it was a difficult ask to settle into a team that had grown worryingly accustomed to losing.
He won just two of his first nine league games in South Wales—losing six—and while he contributed assists against Tottenham Hotspur, Stoke City and Everton, he didn't break his duck until the victory over West Bromwich Albion in the dead rubber at the season's end.
After a full preseason—and Jordan was impressive in the 2-0 victory over Birmingham City at the weekend—and hopefully playing in a team buoyed by last year's survival, Jordan will hope to hit the ground running this term.
However, it cannot be ignored that he's not yet shown his best form since moving to English football from Lorient in the last two years. He won't be kept in Paul Clement's good graces for too much longer if he can't improve on his goal ratio of one goal every six and a half games over the last two seasons.
Good news for Swans fans—but potentially bad news for Jordan—is the signing and form of Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham.
The young Anglo-Nigerian hitman has the potential to be the breakout star of the season this term, having taken the Championship by storm last season, with 23 goals in 41 league games in the second tier.
This summer, his stock has risen after finding the net on England duty against Germany in the semi-final of the U-17 European Championship, and he's also impressed in preseason, scoring his second in three matches against Birmingham.
It's a sad indictment for Jordan that the best he can probably hope for this term is a role on the right flank or in a supporting capacity for Abraham; an indication of the two men's fortunes over the last 12 months.
There were some promising indications against Birmingham that a partnership between the duo could bear fruit, but Jordan will know that for him at least, the begging period is over and his output must improve.
Will the presence of the vibrant new kid on the block help get the best out of the Ghana forward, or prove too much competition?
