Emmanuel Agyemang Badu joins Bursaspor on loan
Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has joined Turkish side Bursaspor on a season long loan deal from Italian side Udinese.
The box to box midfielder moves to Turkey after 7 years in the Serie A after his move from Asante Kotoko.
Badu has been linked to several English clubs in different transfer windows but he has settled with the Super Lig side.
He has been an ever present in the Black Stars since 2010 featuring in the 2014 World Cup and five Nations Cup.
He was not called up in Kwesi Appiah’s maiden Black Stars team since his return but will hope the move to Turkey will increase his chances of a call-up for the next international assignments in August.
Badu joins Asamoah Gyan, Isaac Sackey, Joseph Lawreh, John Boye and Jerry Akaminko as the Ghanaian players to play in the upcoming Turkish season.
Emmanuel Agyemang Badu pic.twitter.com/wwIvWnmBQr — Bursaspor (@BursasporSk) August 1, 2017
