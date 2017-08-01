modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Clean bill of health for Kotoko ahead of Super Clash

Joy Sports
1 hour ago | Sports News

Medical head of Asante Kotoko, Michael Leat, has declared all players with the exception of Ollenu Ashitey fit for their Super 2 clash against Hearts of Oak.

The health of the Porcupine Warriors has been in doubt following a tragic accident on July 12 which claimed the life of deputy equipment officer.

The team missed two league matchdays and an FA Cup tie due to this unfortunate incident but team doctor Leat has declared the team is fit and raring to go.

"Every player has to be ready for every game, the most important thing is the recovery they go through after the game," Leat said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Fans of the club felt playing Hearts immediately after the tragic incident could hamper their chances of winning but the medical practitioner has allayed all fears stating the coach will have a large pool of players to select from with the exception of Ollenu Ashitey.

''Every player is fit to play the game on Sunday and that Ollenu Ashitey is the only player out.''

The game will be played at the Baba Yara stadium.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

EC Wrangling: Charlotte Is Avoiding Me – Amadu Sulley

3 hours ago

Learn to balance politics with economic management – Fifi Kwetey to go...

3 hours ago

quot-img-1procastionation, idleness, laziness are the thief of time, but how could it be helped if time for contemplation is needed,

By: Abel Belo da Silva quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37214.3765
Euro5.15485.1597
Pound Sterling5.75895.7665
Swiss Franc4.52284.5252
Canadian Dollar3.50073.5040
S/African Rand0.33050.3306
Australian Dollar3.48823.4951
body-container-line