Clean bill of health for Kotoko ahead of Super Clash
Medical head of Asante Kotoko, Michael Leat, has declared all players with the exception of Ollenu Ashitey fit for their Super 2 clash against Hearts of Oak.
The health of the Porcupine Warriors has been in doubt following a tragic accident on July 12 which claimed the life of deputy equipment officer.
The team missed two league matchdays and an FA Cup tie due to this unfortunate incident but team doctor Leat has declared the team is fit and raring to go.
"Every player has to be ready for every game, the most important thing is the recovery they go through after the game," Leat said at a press conference on Tuesday.
Fans of the club felt playing Hearts immediately after the tragic incident could hamper their chances of winning but the medical practitioner has allayed all fears stating the coach will have a large pool of players to select from with the exception of Ollenu Ashitey.
''Every player is fit to play the game on Sunday and that Ollenu Ashitey is the only player out.''
The game will be played at the Baba Yara stadium.
