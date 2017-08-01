modernghana logo

‘Bleoobii’ To Test Gyan Astro Turf

Daily Guide
45 minutes ago | Sports News

Old students of Accra Academy (Bleoobii) will test the recently-commissioned astro turf constructed by Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan with a football game.

The event forms part of Accra Academy's 17th home coming celebrations scheduled for this Saturday at the school's premises.

Indications are that other games like arm wrestling, lime and spoon race, chess, scrabble etc have been factored into the day-long annual celebration.

The artificial pitch arrived from Turkey on January 30 last year for the historic project of the school, where a bronze statue of the captain of the Black Stars would be mounted for his kind gesture.

It was constructed by a privately owned Ghanaian company, Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited with its FIFA approved turf partner 'HATKO' from Turkey. The facility is worth over $300,000.

From The Sports Desk

