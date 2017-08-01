TOP STORIES
If you cannot have the best make, make the best of what you have.By: Ya ustaaz
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3721
|4.3765
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1597
|Pound Sterling
|5.7589
|5.7665
|Swiss Franc
|4.5228
|4.5252
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5007
|3.5040
|S/African Rand
|0.3305
|0.3306
|Australian Dollar
|3.4882
|3.4951
Freddy Adu set for a chance at Polish top division side Sandecja Sacz
Ghanaian born U.S football player Freddy Adu is set to be given an opportunity to resurrect his career after he was handed a trial opportunity at Sandecja Sacz.
The 28-year-old has been without a club after he was released by American second-tier side Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2015.
Having burst into the scene at a very youngster age Adu has struggled to replicate such refine form that marked him out as one of the dreaded forward at his age.
he will now look to impress the the technical handlers of Sandecja and get back to playing football in a competitive way.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Sports News