modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

EXCLUSIVE : Medeama striker Bernard Ofori joins Zambian giants Zanaco United on a three year deal

- ghanasoccernet.com
14 minutes ago | Sports News

Zambian giants Zenaco FC have completed the signing of Medeama SC striker Bernard Ofori on a three-year deal, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Ghana's leading football website, GHANASoccernet.com reported last week that, the Zambian outfit have expressed interest in signing the speedy forward following his remarkable performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, where he has plundered in eight goals in as many games for Medeama SC.

The former New Edubiase United hot-shot put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal for the Bankers as they aim to defend the league title they won last season.

Ofori is expected to form a lethal partnership upfront with former Asante Kotoko hitman Kwame Attram for coach Numba Mumba's side.

Zenaco currently occupy 10th position on the league standings with 27 points but have six games in hand.

@Reuben [email protected]

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Sports News

TOP STORIES

Parliament ‘Approves’ Controversial Towing Levy

24 minutes ago

Expect More Rains And Disasters—NADMO Warns

24 minutes ago

quot-img-1My duties do not include law enforcement- Atta Mills.

By: Adwoa Ayamba quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37214.3765
Euro5.15485.1597
Pound Sterling5.75895.7665
Swiss Franc4.52284.5252
Canadian Dollar3.50073.5040
S/African Rand0.33050.3306
Australian Dollar3.48823.4951
body-container-line