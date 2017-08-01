TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3721
|4.3765
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1597
|Pound Sterling
|5.7589
|5.7665
|Swiss Franc
|4.5228
|4.5252
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5007
|3.5040
|S/African Rand
|0.3305
|0.3306
|Australian Dollar
|3.4882
|3.4951
EXCLUSIVE : Medeama striker Bernard Ofori joins Zambian giants Zanaco United on a three year deal
Zambian giants Zenaco FC have completed the signing of Medeama SC striker Bernard Ofori on a three-year deal, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.
Ghana's leading football website, GHANASoccernet.com reported last week that, the Zambian outfit have expressed interest in signing the speedy forward following his remarkable performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, where he has plundered in eight goals in as many games for Medeama SC.
The former New Edubiase United hot-shot put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal for the Bankers as they aim to defend the league title they won last season.
Ofori is expected to form a lethal partnership upfront with former Asante Kotoko hitman Kwame Attram for coach Numba Mumba's side.
Zenaco currently occupy 10th position on the league standings with 27 points but have six games in hand.
