Richard Ofori targeting clean sheets for new club Maritzburg in MTN8 competition
Ghana goalkeeper Ricahrd Ofori who recently joined Maritzburg United says he is looking forward to helping the team by making sure that he keeps clean sheets.
Ofori was drafted in soon after the exit of Namibia international Virgil Vries, who has linked up with Baroka after his contract with Maritzburg was not renewed at the end of last term.
He is likely to make his debut in the MTN8 competition this weekend and says he is looking forward to it.
"As the goalkeeper you need to help your team win more games. Even if your team can pick up points it's up to you because you need to stand tall so at least a team picks up a point," says Ofori.
"As the goalkeeper also, you need to always make sure that you keep clean sheets and that is my motive and it is always what I work for, to keep a clean sheet.
"Of course that doesn't come easy and you have to work very hard for it, and I'll work very hard for it to happen."
He has played in all three games under new Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah and the signs are that Maritzburg have signed a good goalkeeper.
