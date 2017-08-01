TOP STORIES
Heart of Lions coach Ben Fokuo optimistic of pipping Dreams FC to GPL qualification ticket
Head coach of Heart of Lions Ben Fokuo has expressed his belief of overhauling Dreams FC at the top of the Division One League standings to win promotion to the Ghana Premier League.
The Kpando-based club trail Division Zone One leaders Dreams FC by nine points at the summit of the log with seven games to end the season.
However, coach of the side, Ben Fokuo is upbeat about his side's chances of qualification despite the points difference.
'We still have a chance to qualify to 2017/2018 Premier League despite the 9 points gap.' Fokuo told Happy FM's Wamputu Sports.
'This is football and anything can happen and we are very confident of qualification. Ours is to stay focused and win all our games and see what happens.'
Lions are having 51 points whilst Dreams FC are having 60 point despite the Volta Region Club taken four points from their encounter with the league leaders.
