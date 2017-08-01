TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3721
|4.3765
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1597
|Pound Sterling
|5.7589
|5.7665
|Swiss Franc
|4.5228
|4.5252
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5007
|3.5040
|S/African Rand
|0.3305
|0.3306
|Australian Dollar
|3.4882
|3.4951
Goalkeeper Razak Abalora confident Azam FC move will catapult career
Young goalkeeper Razak Abalora believes Azam FC is the right place for him to step up his development after completing his move to the Tanzanian club last weekend.
The 20 year old shot stopper signed two years for the Vodacom Premier League side after an impressive spell with WAFA SC in the Ghana Premier League.
His 12 clean sheets in 22 games earned him a place in the Black Stars squad preparing for CHAN 2018 qualifiers and WAFU Cup of Nations 2017.
"The club are seeking to do well in Africa next season and the offer too was lucrative that is why I accepted to join them," he said on Asempa FM.
"Also, colleagues already there told me Tanzania is one of the best countries in terms of hospitality.
"As an upcoming young goalkeeper, I think Tanzania will be a perfect stage for me to keep developing and to reach the highest level I wish."
By Nuhu Adams
