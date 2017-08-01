TOP STORIES
Black Princesses star Ernestina Abambila signs three-year contract with Belarusian side FK Minsk
Ghana youth international Ernestina Abambilla has joined Belurusian side FK Minsk on a three-year deal.
Abambilla has been in school in the United States and was in the books of Youngstown State.
She joins compatriot Faustina Ampah at the club.
FK Minsk are on top of the Women's Premier League in Belarus.
