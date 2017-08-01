TOP STORIES
No changes to Kotoko-Hearts clash
Nothing has been changed about Sunday’s 2016/17 Premier League, match day 23 outstanding game between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium this Sunday.
That’s the message from Accra and Premier League Board (PLB) representative, Thomas Boakye Agyeman. There were wild rumours throughout Monday that, Kotoko had asked the PLB to reschedule the game on grounds of ill-health. That was actually false.
In an interview with Asantektokosc.com, Thomas Boakye Agyeman denied that, Management had considered calling for another postponement of the big match.
“It hasn’t come up. We heard media discussions and reports that, we were pulling out until next week. That’s not the case. The game is coming on as planned. Everything is on course for us to clear the fixture. There’s nothing like we aren’t playing; we actually playing on Sunday as scheduled” he said.
The preparedness of Kotoko hasn’t been in doubt. The medical team has thoroughly examined every player. They have consequently declared most of them fit to play with few exceptions like midfielders Michael Akuffu and Ollennu Ashitey.
Indications are that, the team will be in full gear by the close of the week to take on their arch rivals fearlessly like they’ve always done.
Thomas Boakye Agyeman thus urged Kotoko supporters to rally behind Management, the technical team and the playing body as they get ready to play their first game, nearly three weeks after the tragic incident.
