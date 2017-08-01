TOP STORIES
Gilbert Fiamenyo joins Al Nasr SC in Libya
Former Hearts of Oak striker Gilbert Fiamenyo has joined Libyan Al Nasr SC from Kenyan giants AFC Leopards for an undisclosed fee.
The Kenyan Premier League side have released a statement confirming his departure.
''We wish to notify our members and fans that the club received has accepted a release request from Gilbert Fiamenyo. He leaves to join Al Nasr Club in Libya with immediate effect. Details of the deal will be communicated in due course. We wish Gilbert all the best in his new club and thank him for the services he gave us during his stay,'' the statement read.
Fiamenyo joined AFC Leopards earlier this year after three seasons with Hearts of Oak.
He scored five goals in fourteen games for the Leopards who lie 13th in the Kenyan Premier League.
