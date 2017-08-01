TOP STORIES
Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has potential to reach the 'Thierry Henry level' - Oliver Arthur
Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has potential to be of the best strikers in the world, that's according to his agent, Oliver Arthur.
Yet again, the 24-year old striker scored in the Europa League this week, with the most sublime of finishes, to take his season tally in the competition to 6 goals with 2 assists.
In a unique WhatsApp chat interview, the renowned football agent Arthur stated: ''Boakye is a naturally talented striker with unique qualities and potential to reach the Thierry Henry level.''
''I thought of the French striker [Thierry Henry] when I first saw him in school football and I've never lost confidence in his ability to be one of the best strikers in the world,'' Arthur added.
He also said that's Boakye's 22 goals in 24 games in 2017 is incredible and that the revelation of his true quality has sparked transfer activity on him already, despite his fresh Red Star Belgrade deal.
Responding to the two seasons which saw a lot criticise him for lack of goals, Arthur reacted with a reminder that Boakye scored 6 goals in La Liga in 12 full match hours and scored on Black Stars duty too.
He said, Boakye, like many players, had gone through a difficult time but that is now over.
Boakye has now scored in every round of this season's Europa League qualifiers and is expected to star against in the third round return fixture at Sparta Prague next Thursday.
