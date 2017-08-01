TOP STORIES
Burkinabe League winner Alex Asamoah yearns for Black Stars call-up
Burkina Faso-based striker Alex Asamoah says he is still in top form to play for the Black Stars.
The former Asante Kotoko player netted 8 times and provided three assists as Rail Club de Kadiogo won the league last Sunday.
Asamoah scored on the final day of competition as RC Kadiogo beat Kozaf FC 3-1 to retain their crown.
He told Accra-based Atinka FM: ''If you look at the league in Burkina that we played, I didn't start early, I missed over 6 games due to a delay of my ITC but I still battled for the goal king and missed out by just two goals,'' he said.
''I'm still young and only became popular at a very early age so I'm doing my best to win the hearts of the technical handlers of the national team so that they can invite me.
''I thank God that I have gotten a platform to keep on doing what I know, and I hope when I get an invitation, I would be able to offer my best to Ghana.''
